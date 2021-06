EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue are responding to a “vehicle accident with heavy entrapment” on the 11500 block of Taneytown Pike in Emmitsburg.

Officials said they responded at 5:39 p.m. One car and a tractor-trailer were involved, and one person was trapped. They also said that there were two young people involved.

Officials ask anyone to avoid the area while they continue to respond to this accident.