UPDATE: One woman is dead after rear-ending a pickup truck on Route 26

UPDATE (1/6/22 4:59 p.m.) — A Maryland State Police spokesperson confirmed to WDVM that Torrey, who was driving a Kia Soul, crashed into the rear of the trailer being pulled by the pickup truck.

MSP explained that there had been construction on Route 26 at Old Annapolis Rd. which reduced the road to one-way traffic. Both vehicles were traveling westbound and that traffic traveling in that direction was stopped at the time of the accident. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured but was stopped when the accident happened.

UPDATE (1/6/22 2:10 p.m.) — The victim of the fatal crash has been identified as Erika Michelle Torrey, 35, of Thurmont, Maryland.

UPDATE (1/6/22 12:50 p.m.) — A woman is dead after hitting a pickup truck on Route 26 at Old Annapolis Rd. according to Maryland State Police.

The pickup truck was pulling a trailer at the time of the incident. Police do not suspect alcohol, drugs or weather were factors in this accident.

The road is now up and running.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after rear-ending a truck on Route 26 at Old Annapolis Rd. Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 10:14 a.m. For reasons unknown, a Kia Soul rear-ended a truck, according to the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

State Highway Administration is assisting with road closures. WDVM’s reporter on the scene reports Liberty Rd. is closed as of 11:15 a.m.