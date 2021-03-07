One person critically injured in single-vehicle accident on I-81

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One person is in critical condition after a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 between exits 4 and 5 near Halfway Boulevard in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Maryland State Police first received the call about the incident just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

One victim was flown to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with critical but non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim was transported to Meritus Medical Center but there is no word on their condition.

The northbound side of the I-81 is currently shut down and the southbound side is facing heavy delays. State police are currently trying to reopen one lane of travel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

