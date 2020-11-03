One-on-one with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ahead of Election Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — In an election year like no other, thousands of Marylanders have either mailed-in ballot, dropped off, or are preparing to cast their ballot on Election Day.

In a one-on-one interview with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, WDVM’S Katie Misuraca asked how his state has prepared for an election like we’ve never seen in our lifetime.

“We are cautiously optimistic,” said Gov. Hogan in a Zoom interview Monday. “First of all, we are really pleased that so many people have listened to the advice with a multiple choice way of voting this year.

According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, 1.3 million Marylanders have received mail-in-ballots. The state had eight days of early voting with record turnouts. Hogan said so far, 53 percent of all registered voters have already cast their ballot.

“So we expect when we broke records in vote by mail, we broke records on early voting and I would anticipate that the overall election will break records as far as turnout goes,” continued Hogan.

In Texas, the FBI is now investigating after a group of cars and trucks covered with Trump flags were riding alongside the campaign bus intimidating them to stop on the highway, as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. Neither Biden nor his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, were on the bus.

In a highly contested race between Republican nominee President Donald trump and Democratic nominee, Former Vice President, Joe Biden, tensions continue to rise among their supporters.

“I know tensions are high,” said Hogan. “Passions are high on both sides of the isle and people are expressing some frustration and or enthusiasm or anger one side or the other…This is a great thing about our democracy is we all get a chance to express our opinion and cast our vote and we are going to do everything we can to make sure that every vote is counted and we do say in a safe way, in a fair way and in an accurate way.”

Hogan believes Maryland will have a clear winner on Election Day where as states in swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan, will have to wait longer.

“It is not going to be a question as wither Maryland’s votes are counted and wither this states is in dispute or not,” said Hogan. But I am concerned about the most important thing is that ever single person gets a chance to vote. That we count fairly and accurately and that we decide on a winner and that all Americans should get behind whoever that winner is…I think it would be a terrible mistake for somebody to declare themselves the winner if that is not really the case. I would ask that people in other states and folks in our state who don’t like what we are seeing across the country to remain clam and let us get to the final result and figure out what the real actually vote was for the election nationwide.”