One motorcyclist dead after late night crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 54-year-old man is dead after a late-night crash yesterday Friday evening in Silver Spring.

Around 8 p.m., Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Columbia Pike and Fairland Road for a two-vehicle crash.

Montgomery County Police say a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Columbia Pike when it collided with a car attempting to make a left turn.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. The operator of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.