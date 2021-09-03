One man in custody after barricading himself inside of gun shop

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside of a gun store in Prince George’s County early this Friday morning.

At 4:45, officers responded to the Realco gun store on the 6100 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights. Upon arrival, they noticed a man was inside of the store, and after four hours of negotiating with officers, the suspect was taken into custody. The incident is still under investigation.

Traffic was blocked along Marlboro Pike between Silver Hill Road and Old Silver Hill Road until the incident was resolved.

“Officers from our Emergency Services team and our Conflict Negotiation team responded to the scene. After four hours of attempting to reach a resolution, he did surrender,” said Thomas Lester with PGPD.

So far, no word on if any guns were taken from the business.