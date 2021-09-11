One man dead after shooting in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a murder on Piney Branch Road that took place on Friday evening.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Forest Park apartment complex in the 9300 blocks of Piney Branch Road for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound on the sidewalk. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation and no further details can be confirmed at this time.

The department asks anyone who has information about this homicide to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.