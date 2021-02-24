One male dead after Prince George’s County shooting

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One juvenile male was pronounced dead after a shooting in Suitland on Wednesday.

The Prince George’s Police Department responded to the 4400 Block of Arnold Road regarding a shooting around 5:29 p.m. Police say they found the male suffering from a bullet wound. He was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are currently investigating to identify a suspect. They asked that anyone with information call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.