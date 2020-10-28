One lane open on I-70 WB after single-vehicle accident

Maryland
Posted: / Updated:

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A single-vehicle accident on I-70 West close to Exit 29 has only one lane open, according to emergency dispatch.

An unknown number of patients have been transported to a hospital. Emergency crews remain at the scene to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

