One lane open on I-70 WB after single-vehicle accident

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A single-vehicle accident on I-70 West close to Exit 29 has only one lane open, according to emergency dispatch.
An unknown number of patients have been transported to a hospital. Emergency crews remain at the scene to investigate the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
