The fast lane is closed, no estimated time of completion

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The fast lane of I-81 south is closed for emergency roadwork in the Washington County area, according to Maryland State Police. The roadwork began around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Drivers may experience traffic delays until the roadwork is complete. Maryland State Police did not have an estimated time of completion as of 3:30 p.m.