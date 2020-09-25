One killed, one injured in Friendship Heights shooting

FRIENDSHIP HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — D.C. Police are now investigating a homicide that happened in the Friendship Heights area Thursday night.

Tavon Brown was shot and killed on the 5200 block of Western Avenue in Northwest, on the D.C./ Maryland line. Police say around 7:30 pm they responded to the report of a shooting that’s when they found brown unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds. Brown was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Additionally, another victim was located in Montgomery County and taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There is a lookout for a Black male wearing all black in his 20’s to ’30s.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department homicide unit at 202-727-9099.

