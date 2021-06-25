One injured in shooting, another possibly injured, Frederick Police say

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Ansley Court around 11:15 pm Thursday. Whey they arrived, they found one person injured. He has been transported to hospital, but we are unaware of his condition.

Authorities say they received a second report of another possible victim limping in the area. So far, police have not been able to locate that victim.

We are on scene in the 1200 Block of Ansley Court responding to a shooting that left at least one person injured. FPD received a second report of a potential victim limping in the area, and we are still trying to locate and identify that person. — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) June 25, 2021

Frederick Police have no suspect information. Detectives and officers will begin processing the scene and speak with witnesses.

Anyone with information or observed something odd is asked to contact the FPD tip lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477.)

We will continue to update this story when information becomes available.