One injured in early morning hit and run in Frederick

Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department is investigating a hit and run that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the area of Key Parkway and Bel Aire Lane at around one o’clock on Saturday morning where they found one victim who had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim, whose name has hit yet been released by investigators, was transported to a trauma center but their condition remains unknown at this time.

Currently, there is no description of the vehicle involved as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any formation is asked to call Frederick Police Department at 240-674-7202.

