FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing Monday morning in Frederick.

Police first got a 911 call from Providence Court around 8:45 a.m. They found a woman who had been stabbed in the upper body and transported her to a trauma center for treatment.

Police said that they did not find a suspect at the scene and have not identified one yet. They believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat.

Police said that anyone with any information is asked to call 301-600-TIPS(8477), fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or text 240-674-TIPS(8477).