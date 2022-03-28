GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — One person is hospitalized after a car crashed into a Gaithersburg building containing a Dunkin’ Donuts and a salon on Monday morning.

Image courtesy of Pete Piringer @mcfrsPIO via Twitter.

First responders said that the driver was trapped at first when they arrived at the building on Montgomery Ave. Nobody else was injured during the crash.

There was structural damage to a wall in the salon, responders said. The side of the building containing the Dunkin’ was unaffected.

No information regarding the cause of this crash was released.