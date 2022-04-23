HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at West Bethel Street on Friday night.

Police said they received a report of shots fired around 9:45 pm at the address above, once they arrived, they located a vehicle and a person inside the vehicle struck by gunfire, and the victim was transported to Meritus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

West Bethel Street was closed during the investigation.

The investigation revealed the victim was sitting inside the car when an unknown number of assailants approached the car and opened fire, then the suspects fled on foot. Police said the suspects were described as young black males wearing dark clothing.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

If anyone has information about this shooting incident, they are urged to contact Hagerstown Police Department’s detective Jason Dietz at Jdietz@hagerstownpd.org or crimetip@hagerstownpd.org