GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) — One man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Greenbelt Monday morning.

Police said that they first responded to Plateau Place for “the report of a suicidal suspect” around 10:30 a.m. They said that the shooting ensued then, and the man was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Police said that there is a heavy police presence. More information will be released as the investigation continues.