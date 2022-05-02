GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) — One man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Greenbelt Monday morning.
Police said that they first responded to Plateau Place for “the report of a suicidal suspect” around 10:30 a.m. They said that the shooting ensued then, and the man was transported to the hospital with injuries.
Police said that there is a heavy police presence. More information will be released as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story and will be updated.