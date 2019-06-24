One hospitalized, one arrested in Hagerstown shooting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mugshot of Donteau Lewis Jennings/Hagerstown Police Department

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown police have arrested a man in shooting that happened Monday morning on West Church Street.

Police say Donteau Lewish Jennings, 36, of Hagerstown and William Allan Scales, 27, also of Hagerstown, shot at each other and then ran away.

Scales went to Meritus Medical Center where he is in critical, but stable condition.

Jennings was arrested Monday afternoon and was charged with attempted 2nd degree murder among other charges and is currently being held without bond.

Charges against Scales are pending.

