“One For Good” is an initiative aimed to create healthy habits

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has taught many people that health is critical. In efforts to promote overall wellness, Healthy Washington County, co-chaired by leaders at Meritus Health, and the Washington County Health Department, have collaborated to obtain a healthier community.

The organizations are working together on a major enterprise of The Consumer Goods Forum.

This has been in the works since September 2017. The initiative is a private-public project called “One For Good.”

This is geared towards encouraging people to embrace healthier diets and life choices.

Organizers selected Washington County as the primary location of the program.

Allen Twigg, co-chair of Healthy Washington County and the executive director of Behavioral and Community Health at Meritus Health stated:

“It has been amazing to see these diverse groups working together to improve health. The One for Good initiative helps us all make healthier choices each day, and we’re really just getting started.”

The collaboration will also focus on supporting the Go for Bold initiative. This is a promise to lose one million community pounds in 2030.

If you would like to learn about Healthy Washington County and the Go For Bold initiative, click here.