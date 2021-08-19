One displaced after house fire in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A family is now displaced after a fire early Thursday morning in Frederick County.

Fire and rescue units were called to the home around 5 am to the 3700 block of South Mountain Road in Knoxville. When crews arrived they found the home engulfed in flames. It took about 75 firefighters to knock the bulk of the fire.

One of the residents who were home at the time of the fire was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Frederick County fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.