PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) Law enforcement is currently on the scene of a shooting where one person is dead and two others are injured.

The shooting occurred at the Woodmore Towne Centre located on 2200 block of Petrie Lane.

We are on the scene assisting Glenarden Police with a shooting involving multiple victims at Woodmore Towne Centre. One person is dead and two others are injured. Investigation is ongoing. More details to come. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 25, 2021

