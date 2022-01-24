One dead, two injured after shooting in District Heights

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.

The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Kipling Parkway. Responding officers found one man and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the woman was taken to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Another man walked into a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is also being treated for the injuries.

The early stages of the investigation lead detectives to believe this was not a random shooting. The motive and any suspects have not been identified at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call P.G. Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story.