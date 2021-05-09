One dead, three injured in head-on collision

POINT OF ROCKS, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead and three people were injured in a serious crash in Frederick County, Maryland.

Around 3:30 on Sunday afternoon, Maryland State Police responded to a head-on collision on Route 15 near the 1-mile marker in Point of Rocks where they say 49-year-old Dwayne Teal, of Manassas, Virginia, was driving southbound in a Nissan Altima when he abruptly crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle, a Toyota Camry heading northbound, head-on.

Teal sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the collision but the driver of the Toyota Camry, 42-year-old Agustin Arellano-Ayon of Chantilly, Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. According to Maryland State Police, Arellano-Ayon had three other passengers, including his wife, in the vehicle when the accident occurred.

Two passengers in the Toyota Camry were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and the third passenger was transported by ground to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown. Their conditions remain unknown.

A MSP spokesperson told WDVM investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash as troopers on the scene smelled the odor of alcohol in Teal’s vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.