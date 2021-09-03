One dead, suspect in custody in Silver Spring shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating what lead to a man being shot Friday in Silver Spring.

According to police, officers from the 4th district response do 13500 Baileys Lane and Baileys Court.

When they arrived, they found a man that was shot in the upper body. First responders provided first aid, but he died on the scene.

Montgomery County Police Officers are investigating an incident on Baileys Court in Silver Spring. PIO will be on scene shortly to provide further information. pic.twitter.com/2lstIi9bXF — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) September 3, 2021

Officers placed another man into custody. Police have not shared any further details in this case.

WDVM will continue to follow this story and have an update when one is provided.