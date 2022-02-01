One dead, one injured after Frederick County Crash, police investigating

Maryland

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Image from the scene of the crash.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One person died and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Frederick County on Tuesday morning.

At about 7:40 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the 8500 block of Old National Pike in Frederick, Maryland, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

Police said that their preliminary investigation showed that 19-year-old William Harold Westmoreland of Frederick, Maryland, was driving a Nissan and traveling eastbound on Old National Pike. He passed several other vehicles on the right shoulder of the road.

He crashed into a snowbank before being forced across the double yellow line and crashing head-on into a Ford pickup truck. Westmoreland was trapped in his car and was extricated by first responders. He was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 53-year-old man, was transported to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for treatment of his injuries.

Old National Pike was shut down for about 2  hours as a result of the crash. A detour was set up at Linganore Road and the Park and Ride during the closure.

Maryland State Police are still investigating the cause of this crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories