One dead, one injured after Frederick County Crash, police investigating

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One person died and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Frederick County on Tuesday morning.

At about 7:40 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the 8500 block of Old National Pike in Frederick, Maryland, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

Police said that their preliminary investigation showed that 19-year-old William Harold Westmoreland of Frederick, Maryland, was driving a Nissan and traveling eastbound on Old National Pike. He passed several other vehicles on the right shoulder of the road.

He crashed into a snowbank before being forced across the double yellow line and crashing head-on into a Ford pickup truck. Westmoreland was trapped in his car and was extricated by first responders. He was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 53-year-old man, was transported to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for treatment of his injuries.

Old National Pike was shut down for about 2 hours as a result of the crash. A detour was set up at Linganore Road and the Park and Ride during the closure.

Maryland State Police are still investigating the cause of this crash.