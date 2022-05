BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — A crash in Boonsboro left one dead and another in the hospital.

Around 3:59 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to an accident in the 200 block of N Main Street. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to shock trauma in Baltimore.

Police are still investigating and responding to the scene. They ask that everyone avoid the area.