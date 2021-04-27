One dead, one detained following “suspicious death” in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they called a “suspicious death” that took place on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a welfare check around 4:15 p.m. at the 7000 block of Hames Court where deputies found one man dead. One person has been detained in relation to the investigation, and police say there is currently no threat to the public.

Police said that there will be a heavy police presence in the area for a while as they conduct the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact FSCO dispatch at (301) 600-1046 with reference case #21-038168.