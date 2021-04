GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County Sunday morning.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Clopper Road and Orchard Hills Drive in Gaithersburg around 5:50 a.m. Sunday.

As of 7:30 a.m., detectives were still on the scene. For now, Clopper Road is closed between W Watkins Mill Road and Longdraft Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.