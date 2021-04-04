One dead in Fairland after single-car crash

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a car crash in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon. Gadivel Aviles Navarrete, 30, of Lanham, Md., died at the scene as officers and emergency personnel arrived.

The 3rd District officers, along with fire and rescue crews, arrived at the site of the crash at 5:45 Saturday afternoon. The location of the crash under investigation was at the intersection of Greencastle Road at Pitcairn Place. Speed, officials believe, may have contributed to the cause of the crash.

The driver of the car was traveling east on Greencastle Road near Pitcairn Place. Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Montgomery County Collison Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

The investigation to the cause of the crash is ongoing.