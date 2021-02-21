One dead in Allegany County crash

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a crash in Allegany County, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police (MSP) say it happened around 5:30 a.m. along National Highway near Winchester Road in the La Vale area, west of Cumberland.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was ejected from the car when he hit a concrete wall.

MSP did not give out additional details about the driver.

