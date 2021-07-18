One dead, another hospitalized at Shock Trauma after early morning crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland man is dead, and a Virginia woman is hospitalized at Shock Trauma after an early morning crash Sunday along U.S. Highway 340 between Knoxville and Jefferson west of Saint Mark’s Road.

A preliminary investigation suggests a black mid-sized car was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the divided highway. The car crashed into a red compact car, killing the driver.

Brett Lee Waner, 55, of Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was sent to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say alcohol may be a contributing after in the collision.

As a result of the accident, the road was closed for four hours.