UPDATE: Pennsylvania man dies after truck pulling two trailers flips off I70

UPDATE (2/11 10:27 a.m.): Maryland State Police identified the driver of the overturned trailer as 64-year-old Raymond Davenport Jr. of Fairfield, Pennsylvania.

Police say Davenport was driving a Mack tractor-trailer pulling two trailers when the trailers began to swerve back and forth in the eastbound lanes of I70. The truck then struck a guardrail near mile marker 26 and overturned off the right shoulder.

Davenport was the only occupant of the truck. Police say the cause of the swerving is unknown.

The collision is under investigation, and there are no further details at this time. MSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Jeremy Hite, is the primary investigator.

