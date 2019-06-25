One dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-81

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Update (1:43 p.m.): According to the Maryland State Highway Administration, all lanes are now open on I-81 northbound after a fatal tractor-trailer crash which occurred Tuesday morning.

Police identified the driver, who died on the scene, as Juan Carl Rondon, 45, of Hamilton, New Jersey.

Maryland State Police said the Hagerstown Barrack responded to a single-vehicle collision around 8:50 a.m. on I-81 northbound at the 12-mile marker in Hagerstown. A white Freightliner towing a Great Dane trailer overturned, blocking all the lines until about 1 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.

Update (1:18 p.m.): Maryland State Police said one lane is now open on I-81 northbound at the 12-mile marker.

One person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound. The crash happened at the 12-mile marker in Hagerstown, according to Maryland State Police.

Police officials say traffic is backed up for miles as units unload the trailer which is carrying asbestos. After the cargo is removed, a heavy-lift wrecker will be able to drag the trailer to the shoulder of I-81 and troopers can re-open one lane of traffic.

Traffic is being detoured at exits 9 and 10.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.