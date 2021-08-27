One dead after Thursday night crash in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A two-vehicle collision in the Aspen Hill area of Gaithersburg on Thursday evening left one dead and one injured.

Montgomery County Police said that first responders arrived at the intersection of Norbeck Road and Layhill Road around 8 p.m. Police said that a motorcycle was driving westbound on Norbeck Road when it hit a Buick that was trying to turn left onto Layhill Road in the intersection.

Police said that the motorcycle’s driver, a 24-year-old man from Silver Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Buick’s driver was sent to a hospital with minor injuries.