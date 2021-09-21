One dead after three-car collision on I-68

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — A three-car collision on I-68 eastbound Tuesday morning left one dead.

Around 7:59 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the collision. They said that the three cars were in traffic together when it came to a stop. One car, a Ford, hit a second car, a Kenworth, which then hit the third car, a Hyundai.

Police said that the driver of the Ford, 32-year-old Jamie Lynn Snider of Cumberland, was pronounced dead on the scene. The rest of the individuals in the collision were uninjured.

Police are still investigating this crash. The road is closed during this time.