One dead after fatal crash in Thurmont

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle accident that left one person dead.

On Sunday evening, authorities responded to the 8400 block of Black Mill road in Thurmont for reports of a single-vehicle crash. The crash victim has been identified as 48-year-old Mark Krebs of Thurmont.

The sheriff’s office says Krebs was pronounced dead on the scene after he was thrown from his motorcycle. Another passenger on the motorcycle has been transported to Meritus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about the crash to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.