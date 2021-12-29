One dead after exchanging fire with officers in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Bonifant Street for a report of a shooting. An adult male was found with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a local hospital.

Officers then put out a lookout for the suspect’s car and found it. While conducting a traffic stop at Wayne Avenue and Dartmouth Avenue, an occupant in that car fired rounds at the officers. The officers fired back, striking the person.

The person died on the scene.

Montgomery County Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

