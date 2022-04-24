FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 a.m., Sunday, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies went to the 11500 Gas House Pike block of New Market, for an accident involving a motorcycle and another car. The man driving the motorcycle 55-year-old Valentins Alksnis III, of Mount Airy, Md, was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene according to the news release.

The driver of the other vehicle was brought to Frederick Health Hospital with minor injuries, according to the news release. The FCSO Traffic Unit was dispatched and began an investigation. The preliminary findings revealed, that when the two vehicles collided, Alksnis was riding the 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle. Alksnis suffered fatal injuries from the vehicle incident.

FCSO deputies notified all of the appropriate relatives.

Anyone with information or who observed this incident is asked to contact FCSO Deputy 1st Class Anthony Reggio at 301-600-1046.