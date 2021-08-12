One dead after a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday, August 12, around 12:30 a.m.

According to P.G.P.D., officers were called to the 3700 block of Lottsford Vista Road and found an adult man sitting inside of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are actively working to find a motive for the shooting and identify a suspect.

