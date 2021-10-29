One day after indoor mask mandate lifted, Montgomery Co. once again area of substantial transmission

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Just a day after the indoor mask mandate was lifted, the county is again considered an area of substantial transmission, triggering the reinstatement of an indoor mask mandate.

Before the mask requirement was lifted, the county had to achieve seven consecutive days of moderate transmission. “Substantial” transmission is 50 to 100 cases per 100,000. As of Friday, there were just over 50 cases per 100,000 residents over the past week in Montgomery County.

Dr. James Bridgers says as the Acting County Health Officer he has to notify the County council sitting as the Board of Health of the data, but businesses will have time to make the necessary arrangements.

“If nothing changes and we continue to move and stay in a substantial category given sufficient time to the board notification… I anticipate we are looking at Tuesday or Wednesday when businesses would have to reinstate their mask policy,” Bridgers said.

Businesses can continue to require customers to wear masks indoors. Dr. Bridgers says that with flu season arriving, he recommends people wear masks either way.