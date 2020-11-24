One adult injured in Montgomery County shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting in a residence located in the area of 2100 blk of Blue Knob Terr in Layhill area on Tuesday around 11:56 a.m.
Officials say one adult male was transported to a local hospital for injuries. The victim’s condition is still unknown at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
