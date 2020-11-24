One adult injured in Montgomery County shooting

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting in a residence located in the area of 2100 blk of Blue Knob Terr in Layhill area on Tuesday around 11:56 a.m.

Officials say one adult male was transported to a local hospital for injuries. The victim’s condition is still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Day of Giving Telethon

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories