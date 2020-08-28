“On Our Maryland” hosted a webinar about mental health

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The nonprofit organization “On Our Maryland” hosted a webinar to educate people on the stigma of mental health.

The goal of the webinar was to educate people on how to break the stigma of mental health.

According to the Mayo Clinic, stigma is when someone views you in a negative way because you have a distinguishing characteristic or personal trait that’s thought to be, or actually is, a disadvantage. I.e mental health. Unfortunately, negative attitudes and beliefs toward people who have a mental health condition are common.

“Stigma can lead to discrimination. Discrimination may be obvious and direct, such as someone making a negative remark about your mental illness or your treatment. It may be unintentional or subtle, such as someone avoiding you because the person assumes you could be unstable, violent, or dangerous due to your mental illness,” said Mayo Clinic physicians.

According to the CDC, since the pandemic began about 40 percent of people reported an adverse mental or behavioral health condition.

Organizers of “On Our Own Maryland,” say stigma workshop say now more than ever, support is needed for mental health and substance use issues. Staff members say people are more anxious, traumatized, and stressed and stigma is the biggest barrier to recovery from behavioral health challenges.

According to the CDC, “Fear and anxiety about a new disease and what could happen can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Public health actions, such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety. However, these actions are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

“The goal of the webinar is to help people understand what the stigma related to mental health and substance use issues is all about. We want people to understand why it is a significant issue, and to learn how we do something about it. This topic is very important, and it impacts many people,” said Jennifer Brown, Director of Training and Communications at On Our Own of Maryland.

The organization hosts many webinars dedicated to helping people understand mental health.

The organization says if people take the time to educate themselves on stigma, and the importance of mental health, then people who battle with these issues wont be so afriad to come forward and seek help.

For more information or to attaned the next webinar you can visit: