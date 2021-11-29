Omicron causes growing concern, health experts say information is limited

FILE – The logo of the World Health Organization, WHO, is displayed at the headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, April 15, 2020. The World Health Organization is opening a long-planned special session of member states to discuss ways to strengthen the global fight against pandemics like the coronavirus, just as the worrying new omicron variant has sparked immediate concerns worldwide. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP, file)

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — According to the World Health Organization (WHO), no cases of the omicron variant have been identified in the U.S. to date.

“What we know so far is limited. One of the reasons for concern as a large number of mutations, viruses change over time and their mutations. Most of the variants that we’ve seen have a relatively few number of mutations. This one has more,” said Diana Gaviria, the deputy health officer at the Washington County Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) is following the details of this new variant, first reported to the who by South Africa.