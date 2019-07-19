Old Pioneer Hook and Ladder Co. under renovations

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Old Pioneer Hook and Ladder Company on 21 West Franklin Street in Hagerstown is taking on a new look.

MSB Architects bought the building and are currently in the process of renovating the historic firehouse, which has not been in use since 2017.

“Two years ago my wife and I decided to buy a building for our office so the city had some opportunities we took part of,” said Scott Bowen, owner of MSB Architects.

MSB Architects are keeping the existing street front along with the fire pole, which is something the firemen in Hagerstown appreciate.

“It’s nice that the outside, you can see the old fire station, part of it. I worked there for a lot of years, so it keeps the tradition of what was there apart of all that,” said Richard Gilbert, fire apparatus operator for truck 3.

The completion date for the building is set for sometime in August.