Old landfill will soon be replaced with new solar energy site in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — An old landfill will soon become a new solar energy site to generate clean energy for low-income households in Montgomery County.

Three solar arrays will be built on 16 acres of underutilized land at the former Oaks Landfill located in Gaithersburg. The county is partnering with renewable energy company Ameresco, to finance, construct, and run all of the facilities.

This project is expected to help the county reach its goals of eliminating greenhouse emissions by 2035. Solar panels provide reliable clean energy at a low cost for residents and government facilities. County Executive Marc Elrich recently outlined a list of priorities to get the county on track to better the overall environment which includes enhancing building design, reducing waste, and developing an improved transit system.

“It generates an additional six megawatts of energy two that will be used by the county and four that will go to community solar,” said David Dise, Department of General Services, director.

The site is expected to launch in 2022.