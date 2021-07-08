Old apartment complex turns into first responder training site

The Hagerstown Fire Department went door to door on Saturday afternoon offering support to residents after many witnessed the tragic fire on Linganore Avenue.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Housing Authority recently approved the former apartment complex ‘Noland Village’ as a training ground for first responders.

The last residents left the apartments around May and now the apartments are slated for demolition, but the Housing Authority wants to ensure that before the apartments are demolished, that the city makes the most out of its use.

“This is giving us an excellent opportunity to come out and train in real buildings, as opposed to just our burn facility, which is a concrete block building. It gives us the opportunity to force doors, break windows, and breach through walls. Towards the end of it, before getting anything down, we’re gonna practice what we call, vertical ventilation, which is where we go to the roof and we caught holes in a roof just so we can get that excellent opportunity to train that we don’t get every day,” said Adam Hopkins, Battalion Chief of the City of Hagerstown Fire Department.

Currently, courts one and two at Noland Village are vacant. During the first quarter of next year, courts four and six will become vacant, and the housing authority will offer training opportunities for both the fire and police departments.