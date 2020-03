BEAVER CREEK, Md. (WDVM) Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, a combustible liquid fell off a vehicle at the intersection of US-40 and Mapleville Road.

A single bucket feel of an unidentified vehicle, causing a massive spill in the area and closing the area. Members of the hazmat team, police, and fire & rescue came to the scene in order to clean the premise.

The intersection has now been cleared at this time.