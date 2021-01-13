Officials working to improve Rockville Town Square

Rockville Town Square began to face challenges in 2018

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Conversations continuing as officials work on improving a local town center in Montgomery County.

Rockville Town Center began to face challenges in 2018. Since then, many stores have closed and the pandemic only made things worse. City leaders are looking into ways to make improvements to gain more attraction to the development. Some are suggesting more parking for customers while others would like to see more green space and a better connection for pedestrians and cyclists. Last year, an advisory group was put together to help plan the future of the town center. 

The center provides free parking for two hours with validated tickets.

