SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Just in time before Black History Month ends, a library in Montgomery County will get a name change after an African-American hero who fought in World War II.

General Charles E. McGee will be remembered every time someone passes this library in Silver Spring; Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library. Mcgee’s daughter, Yvonne McGee said, “When people see dad’s name on this library, they’ll come to see his gateway.”

The Tuskegee airman passed away early this year at the age of 102. He’s best known for serving as a fighter pilot in World War II.

Marc Elrich said, “Success with General McGee and Tuskegee Airmen was well-chronicled and rightly at the forefront of what was taught to students about World War II.”

He’s been a resident of Montgomery County for many years, and he spent a lot of time-fighting against racism. He was also big on education. Even after serving, he dedicated himself to helping teach the youth.

Will Jawando stated, “I think it’s significant that we will set in stone today this library that will serve as a milestone and a marker for continuing education.”

The name will officially change in June this year.