Officials tackle a surge of COVID-19 disinformation

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The pandemic has been accompanied by lots of misleading information. Knowledge is power and false information can mislead people about vaccines.

“One thing that we’ve learned from the last year with the experts is that the experts, those who are not playing politics with our health, but those who are every day put their best expertise to work for all of us,” said Leslie Dach, Chair of Protect Our Care.

As the delta variant grows stronger, the main focus of officials now is to combat misinformation about vaccines.

“Every day that goes by that some misinformation is allowed to spread, whether its intentional lies or people who haven’t bothered to get the facts, every day that goes on, more people die,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

Doctors say they know there has been misinformation circulating in various ways. Some of the falsehoods include rumors that the vaccine can cause Alzheimer’s disease and autism. While all of this has been put off as misleading, doctors say the truth is that, currently, the unvaccinated make up 90% of those who are hospitalized or seriously ill.

“Nearly every death is preventable,” said Dr. Jeff Huebner, a practicing family physician in Wisconsin. “So I want to be a part of helping my patients and my community get vaccinated as quickly as possible, or else we are going to keep muddling through this pandemic.”

Officials are hopeful that everyone can band together and make decisions about what is best for them, based on truth.

“I hope we can all pull together as a nation to protect each other and to make sure that at the very least, it’s fine to make the decision not to be vaccinated, but at the very least do so based on facts and not lies,” Dach said.